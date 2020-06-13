Obituary: Jeanette Rae Bolyard Egan

Jeanette Rae Bolyard Egan, a resident of Mountain Home passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Jeanette was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Arby and Elinor Bolyard on March 4, 1940, the second of four children. As a child she enjoyed skating, swimming and Saturday afternoon matinees with her older brother Jack. He would often talk her out of her extra money from the movie to purchase a comic book he would read as they walked home. She spent most of her time with her best friend Kay, who later became her sister in law when Kay married Jack. Jeanette graduated from Twin Falls High school in 1958. She married shortly after graduation. She raised three children, Steven, Stephanie and Michael. She was a devoted mom and grandmother.