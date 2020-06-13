Obituary: Jeanette Rae Bolyard Egan

March 4, 1940—March 22, 2020
Jeanette Rae Bolyard Egan, a resident of Mountain Home passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Jeanette was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Arby and Elinor Bolyard on March 4, 1940, the second of four children. As a child she enjoyed skating, swimming and Saturday afternoon matinees with her older brother Jack. He would often talk her out of her extra money from the movie to purchase a comic book he would read as they walked home. She spent most of her time with her best friend Kay, who later became her sister in law when Kay married Jack. Jeanette graduated from Twin Falls High school in 1958. She married shortly after graduation. She raised three children, Steven, Stephanie and Michael. She was a devoted mom and grandmother.
In 1980, she met the love of her life Benjamin “Ernie” Egan. They married October 31, 1981. Jeanette loved spending time with Ernie on their farm in Nevada. Their little oasis in the desert. After sharing 25 years together, Ernie passed away in 2005. Jeanette loved reading, sewing, crocheting, oil and watercolor painting, gardening, her cat Buster and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Steven Grow, Stephanie Hranac and Michael (Cassie) Grow; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; her siblings Jack (Kay) Bolyard, Lonnie (Rose) Bolyard, Catherine (John) Wilcox and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved Ernie.
A graveside memorial will be held at the Twin Falls Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.
