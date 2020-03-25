Obituary: Jean Thompson Maxwell

August 11, 1926—March 20, 2020

In loving memory of Jean Thompson Maxwell. Jean passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Friday March 20, 2020.

Jean was born on August 11, 1926 in Clover Creek, Idaho. Jean lived her entire life in Idaho, as a third generation Idahoan. After moving around to several towns, she and her husband settled in Gooding.

Jean graduated from Bliss High School and participated in cheerleading but loved helping out on the ranch and riding horses. In 1944 Jean moved to Boise, Idaho to attend Beauty School to become a Cosmetologist.

In July 1945, she married the man of her dreams—Harvey Maxwell. Harvey was home on a short leave from the Navy, they meet and got married within a week. After they married, Jean operated her own salons in Bliss, Hagerman, Rupert and Gooding. She retired from the cosmetology industry in 1972 and then spent several years working at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.

During the same years, Jean and Harvey lived and raised their two children in Gooding County. She loved to hike, garden, paint, horseback ride, cook and spend time with her family, friends and animals. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.