Obituary: Jean Thompson Maxwell
0 entries

Obituary: Jean Thompson Maxwell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

August 11, 1926—March 20, 2020

In loving memory of Jean Thompson Maxwell. Jean passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Friday March 20, 2020.

Jean was born on August 11, 1926 in Clover Creek, Idaho. Jean lived her entire life in Idaho, as a third generation Idahoan. After moving around to several towns, she and her husband settled in Gooding.

Jean graduated from Bliss High School and participated in cheerleading but loved helping out on the ranch and riding horses. In 1944 Jean moved to Boise, Idaho to attend Beauty School to become a Cosmetologist.

In July 1945, she married the man of her dreams—Harvey Maxwell. Harvey was home on a short leave from the Navy, they meet and got married within a week. After they married, Jean operated her own salons in Bliss, Hagerman, Rupert and Gooding. She retired from the cosmetology industry in 1972 and then spent several years working at the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.

During the same years, Jean and Harvey lived and raised their two children in Gooding County. She loved to hike, garden, paint, horseback ride, cook and spend time with her family, friends and animals. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Jean is survived by: her two sons—Steve (Kay) Maxwell and Bob Maxwell; five grandchildren—Anya (Eric) Bawden, Kurt (Julie) Maxwell, Tricia Maxwell (Joe Ben Slivka), Amber (Dan) Veenstra, Clint (Ro) Maxwell; and great grandchildren—John, Jeff, Blake, Caleb, Lyla, Seth, Tye, Daxton, and Krayden; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters and three brothers.

We will miss our loving, caring Matriarch of the family and will cherish her memories and carry on her love of life. We want to thank Nancy Dufour, Shawn Thompson, Dr. Sugden and staff, along with Idaho Home Health & Hospice.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jean Maxwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News