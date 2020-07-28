Obituary: Jean McBride

Jean McBride

Vera Jean McBride, 87, known as Jean to friends and family, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020. She was born February 17, 1933, in Rogerson, Idaho, to Arthur Leonard and Myrtle Lela Coatney Hoover. She had two older brothers (Arthur and Albert) and one younger sister (Charlene). Both of her parents died when she was a child and she lived a short time in the orphanage on Warm Springs Avenue in Boise, Idaho. She and her siblings were taken in by her Aunt Evelyn and Uncle Joe Standlee. She was later adopted. She graduated high school in Twin Falls, Idaho, in 1950. Jean met her one and only true love, John McBride, and they were married on December 8, 1951. They celebrated 68 years of marriage. Together they had four children: Debbie (Tim) Hine; Sandy (Jack) Allen; Jan (Roger) Dorsey, and John (Tina) McBride.

Jean worked hard all of her life. She retired after 30 years of working for JC Penny. She taught her children to work hard for what they wanted and she was very proud of their accomplishments. She was the glue that held our family together and kept everyone up to date on current family events. Jean enjoyed hosting Thanksgiving dinner for her family, baking Easter cookies with the grandkids, and having cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate on Christmas morning. Jean is known for making fudge at Christmas time and giving it away to friends and family. Her hobbies included reading, crocheting, sewing and camping. She made blankets for all the new babies born to family and friends. She enjoyed entertaining company and hosting card parties and get togethers. She loved the mountains and sitting by the campfire listening to family members play guitars and sing. She enjoyed the camaraderie of the women in her Red Hat club. John and Jean were members of the Good Sam Club and traveled with the group as often as they could.