Obituary: Jean McBride

February 17, 1933 ~ July 21, 2020
Vera Jean McBride, 87, known as Jean to friends and family, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2020. She was born February 17, 1933, Rogerson, Idaho to Arthur Howard and Myrtle Lela Courtney Hoover. She had two older brothers (Arthur and Albert) and one younger sister (Charlene). Both of her parents died when she was a child and she lived a short time in an orphanage in Boise, Idaho. She was adopted.
Jean met her one and only true love, John McBride. They were married on December 8, 1951 and would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this year. Together they had four children: Debbie (Tim) Hine; Sandy (Jack) Allen; Jan (Roger) Dorsey and John (Tina) McBride.
Jean worked hard all of her life. She retired after 30 years of working for JC Penney. She taught her children to work hard for what they wanted and she was very proud of their accomplishments. She was the glue that held our family together and kept everyone up to date on current family events. Jean enjoyed hosting Thanksgiving dinner for her family, baking Easter cookies with the grandkids, and having cinnamon rolls and hot chocolate on Christmas morning. Jean is known for making fudge at Christmas time and giving it away to friends and family. Her hobbies included reading, crocheting, sewing and camping. She made blankets for all the new babies born to family and friends. She enjoyed entertaining company and hosting card parties and get togethers. She loved the mountains and sitting by the campfire listening to family members play guitars and sing. She enjoyed the camaraderie of the women in her Red Hat club. John and Jean were members of the Good Sam Club and traveled with the group as often as they could.
Jean amassed a very large family and her favorite job descriptions included Wife, Sister, Mother, Grandma, and Aunt. She is survived by three of her children; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren, and numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings and her daughter, Sandy.
Visitation for Jean will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 1:00 -2:00 P.M. at Parke‘s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls, Idaho; Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Those wishing to share memories and condolences may do so on her memorial webpage at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.
