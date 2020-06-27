Obituary: Jean “Maxine” Wanzenried

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 21, 1927—June 24, 2020

Jean “Maxine” Wanzenried, our Sweet Mother (93) of Twin Falls passed into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was at home at the time of her death.

Born on February 21, 1927 to Frank and Lulu Gentry in Filer, Idaho, Maxine was the youngest of ten children. During her younger years she resided in Filer, Kimberly and Oklahoma. Maxine graduated from Kimberly High School in 1945 and later that year married Leonard Peterson. Their children included: Kelly, Steve, Mark, and Doug. The family had a wonderful life on a farm south of Kimberly, Idaho where they resided. In 1967 the couple divorced.

In 1968, Maxine married Fred Wanzenried who had four children: Dick, Nancy, David and Kendra whom she loved dearly. Fred and Maxine had a loving and adventurous life traveling the United States and to various parts of the world. They enjoyed spending time visiting the Peterson and Wanzenried children and grandchildren.