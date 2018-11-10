September 17, 1919—October 25, 2018
Jean Margaret ‘Peggy Horner, 99, of Twin Falls passed away Thursday morning, October 25, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in Twin Falls.
Peggy was born September 17, 1919 in Waseca, Minnesota the daughter of Robert and Helen Angier Hodgson. She attended schools in Minnesota and furthered her education at the University of Minnesota in 1943 while her husband served in Africa.
Peggy married the love of her life, Richard E. Horner on January 21, 1941. Together they raised two children Richard ‘Rick’ and Judy.
Peggy was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Twin Falls. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Peggy is survived by her two children, Rick Horner of Twin Falls and Judy Horner of Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2002.
A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Bridgeview Estates in the Great Room on the 3rd floor with Pastor Phil Price officiating. The inurnment took place at the First Presbyterian Church columbarium in San Antonio, Texas. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.whitemortuary.com.
