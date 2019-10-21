April 18, 1932—October 13, 2019
Jean K. Mueller, age 87, passed away peacefully at home on October 13th. She was born to William and Josephine Welfl in Hartley, SD on April 18, 1932 and grew up in Philip, SD. After graduation she moved to Yankton, SD and attended nurses training and graduated in 1951. Shortly thereafter, she moved to San Bernardino, CA and married Melvin Mueller. Together, they had four boys and raised them in southern California until moving the family to Twin Falls in 1969.
Jean worked as the office manager at Full Circle/CENEX at Curry Crossing. Jean was active in her church and spent much of her available time with her family camping, going to softball games, bowling, barbequing and enjoying time with friends from Welcome Wagon and the Magic Chords barbershop group Mel was active in. For over 30 years, she and Mel worked at the Twin Falls County Fair ‘Tater Pigs’ booth that was a fundraiser for the Magic Chords. In her retirement years, she and Mel spent many weeks camping and traveling around the country to spend time with family and friends. The joy of her life was to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as that always brought a sparkle to her eyes. Jean and Mel were married for 66 years until his passing in December of 2017. While life was never the same for her after Mel’s passing, she enjoyed her time with family and longtime friends.
Jean is survived by her sons Mark (Gaelene) of Twin Falls, Doug (Karen) of Hudson, WI and Phil (Debbie) of Madera, CA., six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Preceding Jean in death were her husband Mel and her son Paul.
A memorial service will held on Friday, October 25th at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church with a luncheon to follow. Please join us in celebrating Jean’s life. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home and Crematory.
