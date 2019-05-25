August 1, 1925—May 20, 2019
RUPERT – Arta Jean Casper Furniss, age 93, of Rupert, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at her son, Jody’s home.
She was born August 1, 1925, at Canyon Creek, Madison county, Idaho, to Erin LeRoy “Casey” and Zamona Doris “Zee” Ard Casper. She was born into a family of three sisters and four brothers. She lived at Canyon Creek until age nine, when her family moved to Teton Valley. She graduated from Teton High School in Driggs, Idaho, in 1943.
Jean loved to ride horses with friends, jumping the horses over ditch banks and riding through the many pastures of the family ranch.
Jean married Bud Moulton Furniss on June 19, 1946, in the Idaho Falls Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They lived in Driggs for two years, then moved to Rexburg and Logan while Bud completed his schooling. She took classes in cooking and eventually made wedding cakes for numerous young couples. Their son, David, joined the family in 1955; daughter, Tamra, in 1958; and son, Jody, in 1964. Her children were the joy and sweet center of Jean’s life, and her gladness grew with the addition of each grandchild and great-grandchild. She loved spending time with family. In 1959, Bud and Jean drew a homestead in the Minidoka Project and built a home there. They built up a dairy farm which they operated for 49 years. Jean loved animals and tenderly cared for cats, dogs, many other animals wild and tame, and even an eagle with an injured wing. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, flowers and raising their children and doing family history and temple work.
Bud and Jean were partners in every aspect of life for the 72 years they were married until September, 2018, when Bud passed. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Monte Dean, Don Richard, Reed Erin, and Dennis Dee Casper; and sister, Eva June Casper; and grandchildren, Amy June Furniss, Trista Furniss, Tressa Furniss, and Treg Furniss.
She is survived by her children, David (Phyllis) Furniss of Rexburg, Tamra Furniss Keller of Utah, Jody (Amy) Furniss of Rupert; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; sisters, Ilene Lucille Smith of Pocatello, and Judy Ann (JayDell) Buxton of St. George; and sisters-in-law, Marie Furniss of Pingree, and Verla Gene Furniss of Ammon.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Acequia 2nd Ward, 20403 5th St., in Acequia, where friends may call from 10 to 10:45 a.m.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Bates Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.