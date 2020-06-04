Obituary: Jean Cook

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 9, 1926—June 3, 2020

Jean Cook, 94, a Hagerman resident, died Tuesday, June 3, 2020, at Stonebridge Assisted Living, in Hagerman, Idaho.

Jean was born on March 9, 1926 in a country home, in Buhl, Idaho, the only child of Lloyd and Neva Salisbury. Through her younger childhood years her family moved around before settling at their beautiful cattle ranch in Challis, Idaho. This is where Jean enjoyed some of her favorite childhood memories. She loved horseback riding, herding cattle with her dad, learning how to crochet from her mom, and playing with her dogs and her pet baby deer. She also cherished time spent with cousins and friends. In her teen years, Jean moved with her parents to Hagerman after she had a serious accident involving a horse, so they could be closer to doctors.

Jean married Vay M. Cook on Dec. 14, 1946. They made their home in Hagerman, where she resided for the rest of her life. They started out milking cows which eventually evolved into a cattle ranch. They enjoyed working their cattle with each other for many years. Vay and Jean shared many hunting and fishing adventures together, along with their children. They also loved dancing together.