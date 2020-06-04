Obituary: Jean Cook

March 9, 1926—June 3, 2020
Jean Cook, 94, a Hagerman resident, died Tuesday, June 3, 2020, at Stonebridge Assisted Living, in Hagerman, Idaho.
Jean was born on March 9, 1926 in a country home, in Buhl, Idaho, the only child of Lloyd and Neva Salisbury. Through her younger childhood years her family moved around before settling at their beautiful cattle ranch in Challis, Idaho. This is where Jean enjoyed some of her favorite childhood memories. She loved horseback riding, herding cattle with her dad, learning how to crochet from her mom, and playing with her dogs and her pet baby deer. She also cherished time spent with cousins and friends. In her teen years, Jean moved with her parents to Hagerman after she had a serious accident involving a horse, so they could be closer to doctors.
Jean married Vay M. Cook on Dec. 14, 1946. They made their home in Hagerman, where she resided for the rest of her life. They started out milking cows which eventually evolved into a cattle ranch. They enjoyed working their cattle with each other for many years. Vay and Jean shared many hunting and fishing adventures together, along with their children. They also loved dancing together.
Jean had many hobbies and interests. She crocheted several afghans, wrote numerous poems, enjoyed reading, and playing pinochle. She was always content sitting around the table visiting and sharing a cup of coffee with her beloved family and friends. She also looked forward to long scenic drives with her son. Jean was a member of the Hagerman Old Timers. She was one of a kind, to know her was to love her.
She is survived by: her daughter—Retia (AL) Fountain of Kennewick Wa.; her son—Storm Cook of Buhl; five grandchildren—Michael, Diana, Pam, Ross, and Andy; thirteen great-grandchildren—Emilee, Eric, Ashlee, Jason, Katie, Hunter, Kaylob, Logan, twins—Aubrey & Kiley, Jordan, Avery, and Aiden; and eleven great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son—Laurie in 1963; and husband—Vay in 1998.
A viewing for Jean will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel. Please follow social distancing recommendations.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Hagerman Cemetery.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demaray funeralservice.com.
