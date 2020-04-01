Obituary: Jean Cook

February 17, 1932—March 29, 2020

Jean Cook, 88, of Gooding, passed away peacefully March 29, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born Feb. 17, 1932 in Rexburg, Idaho. She was the fifth daughter of Lehi and Mary Ella Keppner.

Jean graduated from Madison High School and soon after married her high school sweetheart—Ronald L. Cook, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, on June 23, 1950. They were blessed with four children: Crystal, Kole, Saul, and Shane.

Jean was a long-time resident of Gooding, where she and her husband owned and operated Cook’s Foodtown for fifty years. Jean and Lee were proud to support their community and offered many teens their first jobs through-out the years.

She is survived by her children: Crystal, Kole, and Saul Cook; grandchildren: Heather (Mike) Fisher, Jake (Jennifer) Norman, Kaden (Kaylee) Cook, Kayla Cook, Dave (Amy) Astle, Billy (Geoff) Woodman; and her great-grandchildren: Gabriel Shane Fisher, Mason Norman, Evan, Reb, Lorelei, Tyler, and Nathan (Astle) Carter and Adam (Young) Cameron, Kaiden, Oliver, and Elora (Woodman).

She was preceded in death by her husband – Ronald. L Cook; and her son—Shane Glen Cook. Jean was the last of her siblings to leave the earthly world.