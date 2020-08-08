Obituary: Jayson Aaron Ball

Jayson loved to camp and fish with his family. He made annual trips with his grandparents to fish at Little Wood Creek and was improving as a fly fisherman. He also did several fly-fishing float trips with his grandparents and brother.

Jayson had many friends and was usually at the center of the group. He had a quick wit and sense of humor that never had him at a loss for words. He almost always won arguments, mostly because even if he was wrong, he never stopped trying to prove he was right!

Jayson loved and looked up to his older brother Dillon. As a young boy he would say something and then look at Dillon and say, “Right Dillon?” wanting confirmation. They had many one-on- one battles on the basketball court and most ended in a verbal fight and the game ending. Jayson hated to lose and wanted to make sure the rules helped him out! They supported and cheered for each other during each of their games.

He was still too young to have serious plans for after high school, but he had shown an interest in sports medicine. He definitely did not want to farm with his dad, so he couldn’t boss Jayson around on the job anymore! Although his future didn’t include farming, he was a hard worker on the farm and was expanding his duties each year. He learned how to drive tractor this spring and has always been great help changing and checking water.