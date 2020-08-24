Obituary: Jay Mahlon Ostler

A lifelong Jerome Tiger, Jay was the youngest of four and born in town on December 3, 1969 to Donna Marie Hite Ostler and Gerald Mahlon Ostler. An adventurous and imaginative spirit, Jay had childhood friends that lasted long into adulthood and for the rest of his life- a true testament to the loyal and loving person and friend he was. In high school, Jay was a force to be reckoned with on the football field. A scrawny little running back who could dodge tackles like nobody’s business, Jay was an All-American high school football player who went on to play college football at Willamette in Salem, Oregon. After two years in Salem, he left to “go see about a girl”, to quote one of the movie buff’s top movies, and transferred to Idaho State University to be with his high school sweetheart, Jodi LeeAnn. Jay was a hard worker who wanted it all, and at Idaho State he graduated with a B.S. in Health Education and a B.A. in Mass Communication and Graphic Design. He was able to utilize both degrees to pursue all kinds of interests, teaching 8th grade science at Jerome Middle School for 18 years and most recently in life, was able to connect with people using his creative and artistic abilities as the Frame Shop Lead at Hobby Lobby in Twin Falls. While he taught, he spent some time coaching varsity baseball at Jerome High School. In 2003, he led a group of some of his favorite young men to a state championship for the Tigers. Some of his most favorite memories and stories to tell almost always involved some of his high school players.