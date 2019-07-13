{{featured_button_text}}

Jay passed away late Tues after a courageous battle from bone cancer at the Creekside Rehab Center, Meridian, Idaho. He is survived by two brothers, Richard Morgan, Huntsville, Al., Gary Morgan, Taylorsville, Utah and sister, Marilyn Moon, Heyburn, Idaho. Services will be conducted Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Church, 811 S. Latah St, Boise, Idaho. He is also survived by daughters, Lisa Vollmer, LeAnn Morgan, sons, Matthew and Danny Morgan and several grandchildren. He is also survived by two ex-wives, Janine Chapman, Twin Falls and Wilma Kamphaus, Boise.

Obituary: Jay L. Morgan
