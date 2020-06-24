Obituary: Jay James Martinez

May 27, 2020—June 22, 2020
PAUL – Our sweet little angel, Jay James Martinez, was called back to Heaven surrounded by his loving family.
Jay was born on May 27, 2020, and passed away June 22, 2020, due to complications of Trisomy 13. Though we didn’t have him long, we are so very blessed for the time we had. We are grateful for forever families. Jay touched many lives, especially his family and friends. He was brave, strong and a perfect spirit. During his brief visit on earth he was held close by his parents and grandparents. We will always love and cherish the days he blessed our family on earth.
Jay is survived by his parents, Devin and Brooke Martinez; maternal grandparents, Jeremy and Rachel Bishop; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Heather Martinez; maternal great- grandparents, Jay and Millie Wardle and Clyde and Charleen Bishop; and paternal great- grandparents, Ernest and Carol Christensen and John and Dee Martinez. In addition, he is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many more family and friends.
A viewing for family and friends will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Paul Cemetery with Bishop Lorin Baumgartner officiating. A webcast link will be provided for those who are unable to attend.
It is asked that those attending the visitation and graveside service wear a mask to assist in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.