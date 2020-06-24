Obituary: Jay James Martinez

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 27, 2020—June 22, 2020

PAUL – Our sweet little angel, Jay James Martinez, was called back to Heaven surrounded by his loving family.

Jay was born on May 27, 2020, and passed away June 22, 2020, due to complications of Trisomy 13. Though we didn’t have him long, we are so very blessed for the time we had. We are grateful for forever families. Jay touched many lives, especially his family and friends. He was brave, strong and a perfect spirit. During his brief visit on earth he was held close by his parents and grandparents. We will always love and cherish the days he blessed our family on earth.

Jay is survived by his parents, Devin and Brooke Martinez; maternal grandparents, Jeremy and Rachel Bishop; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Heather Martinez; maternal great- grandparents, Jay and Millie Wardle and Clyde and Charleen Bishop; and paternal great- grandparents, Ernest and Carol Christensen and John and Dee Martinez. In addition, he is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many more family and friends.