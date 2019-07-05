Obituary: Jay Greene

May 10, 1963—July 4, 2019
Jay Douglas Greene passed away peacefully in his home in Rupert, Idaho on July 4, 2019, at the age of 56. Jay was an avid outdoorsman who had a love for guns, hunting, fishing or just spending time in his garden, reading a book. Jay spent his youth swimming & many of us remember him as ‘one of the best’. He was often seen on the lifeguard stand with his white zinced nose & towels covering his body from head to toe so he wouldn’t get sunburnt. Although, more often than not, that didn’t work and it wasn’t unusual to see him running around town sporting a sunburn & blisters. He entered a freckle contest once but lost due to the fact that he was one big freckle! He is survived by Rowdy Greene (son), Makayla Greene (daughter), Doug & Gloria Greene (parents), Becky Naber (sister) & several aunts, uncles, cousins & friends. He is preceded in death by Monte Lee Greene (brother), Martin & Laraine ‘Rusty’ Maddox (maternal grandparents), Corwin & Lucille Greene (paternal grandparents).
The picture chosen for the obituary was a photo published in a book called, In the American West by Richard Avedon. We feel this picture captures the Jay that everybody remembers and loved. In lieu of services, we would like everybody to raise a glass and cheers to Jay, as was his wish.
