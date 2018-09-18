March 26, 1977 – September 10, 2018
Jared Jon Melanson was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 26, 1977. He died on September 10, 2018. Jared spent his childhood in Pocatello, Moscow and Buhl, Idaho with his mom and dad and sister. He attended Clover Trinity Lutheran School, and Buhl and Twin Falls High Schools. Jared worked at various jobs. He was sometimes a hotel clerk and he sometimes worked at call centers. His favorite job, which he did very well, was assisting disabled people at independent living centers. We are all proud of him for that. Jared loved all kinds of music and could play many instruments quite well even without lessons. Jared will mostly be remembered for his love of other people and animals. Like his Grandpa Fred (with whom Jared was especially close) he had a tender and giving heart. Jared’s extra special love was reserved for his beautiful daughter Harper Mae. When they were together they both beamed with absolute joy. Jared was a good man who faced difficult challenges and made the world a better place. We will miss him very much.
Jared is survived by his mother Susan Fall (Hanson) and step-father Ted Fall of Park City, Utah, his father John Melanson and step-mother Pamela Melanson, of Boise, Idaho, his daughter Harper Mae Melanson of Twin Falls, and his sister, Cas Melanson White (David) of Moab, Utah, and his former wife, Alicia West (Harper’s mother) of Twin Falls. He is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles. His grandparents Fred and Kitty Hanson and Louis and Barbara Melanson preceded him in death.
Jared’s ashes will be interred in Ogden, Utah next to the graves of his Grandpa Fred and Grandma Kitty Hanson. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Mustard Seed Ministries at the Twin Falls Reformed Church where Jared sometimes served as a volunteer. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
