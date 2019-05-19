November 18, 1936—May 17, 2019
Jaralyn O’Toole Jones, 82, of Jerome, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center following a short illness.
Jaralyn was born on Nov. 18, 1936, in Center, Colorado, the daughter of Walter Ervin and Olive Isabel (Jackson) Somerset. When she was 9 years old, she and her family moved to Idaho from Oklahoma by train. She attended schools in Jerome, graduating in 1954. She received her Associates Degree from the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
She married Donald LeRoy O’Toole on April 6, 1958, in Jerome. After the passing of her husband, she later married Benton Jones.
Jaralyn worked as a bookkeeper for many years for several different companies in Jerome and Twin Falls.
Some of her hobbies include; reading, needlework, adult coloring, puzzles, and napping. She also enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher and working with the teenage youth.
She is survived by her sons; Pat O’Toole (MaryAnn) from Meridian, Arnold Jones (Marilyn) from Twin Falls, and Larry Jones (Linda) from Arizona; her daughters; Donalyn Riste (Jerry) from Sisters, OR, Shannon O’Toole from Jerome, and Cathy Lancaster from Sandpoint, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, her brothers Dick Somerset and Glen Somerset (Wendy), sister Shari Ortega (Jerry), sisters-in-law Mary Lou Adfield (Ollie) and Reeda O’Toole, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald O’Toole, husband Benton Jones, and her parents Walter and Olive Somerset, and a brother-in-law Kenneth O’Toole.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Monday at the funeral chapel from 5:00 until 7: 00 p.m. and from noon until service time on Tuesday.
The family suggests donations be made to Easter Seals or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Donations can be left with funeral home staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.