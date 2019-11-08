Obituary: Janis Hitt

June 20, 1947—November 2, 2019
Janis Hitt, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 2, 2019 in Klamath Falls, Oregon after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
Janis was born to Ray Glenwood and June Fowles Schmidt early on the morning of June 20, 1947 and was an early riser ever after. As the lone sister growing up with three brothers, she lived with her family in Declo, Idaho at the second lift of the Burley Irrigation District. She graduated from Declo High School in 1965 and completed her education from Twin Falls Business College. Shortly after, she started working for First Security Bank in Burley, Idaho. Janis married Dennis “Butch” Hitt, a cowboy, in May 1968. Together, they took a leap of faith and traveled to Klamath Falls, Oregon in 1969 to begin an adventure at the Lost River Ranch in Poe Valley. Later, she and Butch ventured out to experience the fulfillment of being self-employed with a cattle ranch in Langell Valley. While raising their five girls, Janis stayed active with her community volunteering for Bonanza school events, PTA, Booster Club and the SMART Reading Program. She supported her daughters as they participated in 4-H activities, sports, rodeo, music and then college. Janis was an active member of the Yonna Valley branch of the LDS church acting as chorister and pianist for over 45 years. She took pride in keeping a clean house and enjoyed visiting on the phone with friends. She collected magnets and postcards from friends and family as they traveled to faraway places. She loved playing piano, the ocean, pelicans and sitting with her Havanese dog, Tilly, a little heartbeat at her feet.
Janis is survived by her husband of 51 years, Butch Hitt, her girls Brenda (Mike) Schrage, Trudy (Denver) Hylemon, Susan (Dave) Campbell, Laura (Brian) Johnson and Katie (John) Dennis. Her greatest joy was to be granny/gramma to “six of the most beautiful children ever born”, Zachary, Tyler, Jacob, Mason, Tatum and Lily. She has two surviving brothers, Gary (Linda) Schmidt and Mike Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and June Schmidt and her brother Loren Joseph Schmidt.
A celebration of life and luncheon will be held for friends and neighbors at the Klamath County Fairgrounds on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SMART Reading 101 SW Market Street Portland, Oregon 97201.
The family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors who supported Janis with laughter and love. Appreciation is also extended to High Desert Hospice for their kindness and professional care.
