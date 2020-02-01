July 4, 1936—January 29, 2020
PAUL – Janice Kay “Jan” Sprenger, an 83 year-old resident of Paul, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Countryside Care and Rehabilitation in Rupert.
Jan was born July 4, 1936, in Loveland, Colo., the daughter of Clarence Charles and Sadie Grace (Patton) Tongish. Her father was a manager for a lumber company that relocated the family from time to time and, in 1950, they settled in Jerome. Jan worked before and after school all during her high school years as one of the first nurse’s aides at the new St. Benedict’s Hospital in Jerome. She graduated from high school in 1954; and furthered her education in Boise.
In 1956, Jan married Larry Halstead and, together, they had five children. They would later divorce. In 1987, Jan married Don Sprenger and they resided in Paul.
At age 49, Jan entered the nursing program at the College of Southern Idaho; and in 1988, she realized one of her greatest accomplishments when she received an Associate of Science degree as a registered nurse. She worked at Cassia Memorial Hospital until her retirement.
Jan was an active member of Hope Community Church and served as an Awana Listener, church clerk, and as the coordinator of the prayer team. Jan was well-known as “Grandma Jan” to the teenagers of the church. She also spent many hours teaching students in Minidoka County grade schools the many reasons a person should not take up smoking.
She is survived by her daughters, Terri Weeks (Dirk), Angie Dallolio (Bryan), and Denise Dallolio (Shane); sons, Gary Halstead (Jan Lang) and Micah Halstead (Tammy); six grandchildren; and two great-granddaughters. Jan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; brother, Gary; and granddaughter, Jade Kimberly Dallolio.
The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the following: Gina Trivitt, who has given a loving home to Jan’s beloved dog, Gracie, and also took Gracie to the care center daily to visit Jan; to the staff at Countryside Care & Rehabilitation, for their expert care and kindness; and to her dear church friends who faithfully served Jan, all of your visits and many acts of kindness meant so much!
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Hope Community Church, located at 25 N. 4th St., E., in Paul, with the Rev. Warren Rachele officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
