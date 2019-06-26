February 15, 1943—May 22, 2019
Heaven has gained another Angle, Janice Rae Schenk Barandica 76 of Paul peacefully left this world May 22, 2019. Mom was born February 15, 1943 to Reuben and Esther Schenck in Paul, ID. She was the oldest of four children. Mom loved life she was always on the go whether it was shopping, swimming with Grandchildren or just to visit her kids. At a young age she always had a soft spot for animals and as long that I can remember we always had pets. Mom worked for Burley processing and then later in life she worked for Simplot until she retired. She loved to get outside and be with family, there was never a time when she did not show up to a family birthday or Holiday party always the first to arrive and always the last to leave. She was very into her children’s lives and had a huge impact on us all and we are who we are today because of her. She will be truly missed and always remembered.
She is survived by her son Inaki Miguel Mingo Barandica, daughter Karmella J Mingo Barandica both from Heyburn, ID. Nita Rudolph from Burley, ID Pam Keller from Paul, ID. And Randy Rudolph from Malta, ID. She also has thirteen grandchildren that she loved deeply. Bradyn Barandica, Damen Barandica, Morgan Barandica, Evelynn Barandica, Jamal Barandica, Joseph Barandica Lopez, Cassidy Pass, Tyler Tibbitts, Merriah Keller, Derrek Rudolph, Tristen Rudolph Koryne Rudolph, Alan Reed and five Great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her two brothers Dennis Schenk from Paul and Lee Schenk from Dietrich. And let us not forget her dog and baby boy Boomer whom she loved with all her heart and made her smile every time they were together.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, Grandparents, her sister Nancy Schenk and her best friend and life partner Ignacio Mingo Barandica.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Rupert followed by a graveside service at the Paul Cemetery. A meal will be provided after the graveside service back at the Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
