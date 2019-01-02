February 3, 1934 – December 28, 2018
Janette Rebecca (McRoberts) Pilant, 84, of Twin Falls and formerly of Buhl, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 28, 2018, at home with family by her side.
Janette was born Feb. 3, 1934, in Maines, MO and was raised in Buhl, ID where her family moved soon after her birth. She graduated from Buhl High School in 1952.
Janette married Harvey Pilant on Dec. 24, 1955 and they had four children together. Janette and Harvey enjoyed 57 years of marriage. Janette loved playing games and visiting with her family and friends, reading her Bible, gardening, and fishing. Janette and Harvey traveled across three-fourths of the United States together.
Janette was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey; parents, Ray and Netta Clementine; five brothers, Earl, Fred, Ellis, Carl and Don; four sisters, Verna, Vada, Winnie and June; one daughter-in-law, Mari; and one great-grandson, Tyler. She is survived by her children, David (Lynn); Darvin; Diane (Erik); Delvin and Reid; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Darrel (Joyce).
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl, ID. Interment will follow the service at Rock Creek Veterans Cemetery, three miles south of Hansen, ID, at 2 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Janette’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
