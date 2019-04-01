October 26, 1927—March 31, 2019
MALTA – Our mother and family matriarch, Janet Louise Ospital Ward, a 91-year-old resident of Malta, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Mini-Cassia Care Center, in Burley.
Mother was born at home in Clear Creek, Utah, to Philip and Irene Baldwin Ospital on October 26, 1927. Mother attended school in Naf, Idaho, graduated from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah, and continued her education at the College of Saint Mary-of-the-Wasatch in Salt Lake City.
Mother was a private person, never wanting to talk about herself, yet she never knew a stranger. She could, and would, strike up a conversation with anyone. She loved her adventures and traveling.
She met our father, Charles Ward, at a Naf dance. They married in 1953, and together began another adventure. Her life was full on the cattle ranch raising three sons and feeding all the orphaned lambs, calves, cats, and most recently, peacocks. Mother continued to travel whenever she could pry Dad off the ranch. Mother was an avid reader and she journaled every night; her diaries are a magical snapshot of her rich life.
Mother is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; her parents; and her brother, Sam.
She is missed by her children, Wally (Gina), Tom (Barbara) all of Burley, and Cal (Julie) of Sheridan, Montana; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Her legacy lives on as we, her children and grandchildren, have our own travels and adventures.
We are sincerely grateful to the compassionate and skilled care Mother received from the wonderful staff at the Mini-Cassia Care Center and Harrison’s Hope Hospice. They blessed our mother and us with their kindness and professionalism.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. A private burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.
