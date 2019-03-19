October 13, 1933—March 16, 2019
Janet, 85, passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior March 16, 2019 after a long and fruitful life. She was born to Neil and Rhea Miller in Clay Center, Kansas October 13, 1933, the youngest of 2 children. In the 1940s the family moved to Twin Falls where she met James May whom she married April 12, 1952. Janet was a dedicated homemaker who loved playing the piano, sewing and gardening. Having lived in Idaho, Alabama, Texas, Washington, Arizona and Oregon, for the majority of her life she resided in Jerome, Idaho. She was active in the Nazarene church where she played piano and organ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Arvid, and husband Jim. She is survived by her children, Gary May of Jerome, ID, Jerry(Sandi) May of Sandy, OR, David (Connie) May of Twin Falls, ID, Cindy(Kevin) Paulin of Jerome, ID, Kevin(Kathleen) May of Oregon City, OR. 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Services for Janet will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, 2019. In addition, family and friends may join the family for a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Rosenau Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice Visions Inc.
