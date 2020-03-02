Obituary: Janet Paulette Jackson

June 3, 1947—February 27, 2020
Janet Paulette Jackson, 72, took her final trip across Lily Grade on February 27th, 2020. Paulette was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 3, 1947 to JD and Pauline Brown. She was the oldest of five siblings. On January 23 1971, Paulette married Ray Jackson, together they raised three children of their own, Curtis Glen, Tina Marie, and Clinton Ray; and opened their arms and home to Tracy Hostettler.
The family made their home on a farm and ranch in Roseworth, Idaho. Paulette spent countless hours running the tractor and helping on the farm. There was nothing too big for Paulette to tackle—from farmwork to the thousands of meals prepared to keep their home going. Even when the well went low and there was no water, she never complained. This was a testament to her devotion to her family—she never weakened. She always found time to support the children and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities, even playing in the Mother-Daughter basketball game with Tina.
Paulette was an avid community member. She was a founding member of the Friends of Amanda. She and Ray were recipients of the Lifelong Membership Award of the 71 Livestock Association. She was a driving force with the Twin Falls County and the Buhl Highway District to add guard rails and paving through Lily Grade canyon.
Paulette instilled her love of music into her children and grandchildren. She could often be found dancing in the kitchen to the Everly Brothers. Paulette loved to read and watch court TV shows. She enjoyed her Bible study time with Susan Jones. And in later years caught the Facebook bug. She used Facebook to keep up with her family and friends, and it was always a fun gift for her loved ones to see the posts she would share.
She is survived by her husband Ray of Castleford, Idaho; her three children; Curtis (Renee) of Castleford, Idaho, Tina (Dan) of Twin Falls, Idaho, Clint (Tanaya) of Casper, Wyoming, and their bonus son Tracy (Melanie) of Notus, Idaho. Their twelve grandchildren; Kyle, Jennifer, Ethan; Jordan Cassie, Kendall, Roan, EllaBay, Raylee, Wyatt, Megan, and Katheryn; and twelve great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that your generosity be shared with Magic Valley Chaplains or Hospice Visions of Twin Falls, Idaho. The family would like to thank Hospice Visions for the compassionate care that Paulette received, as well as all of the friends and family who so graciously offered their time to spend with her.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Castleford Community Center, 475 Main St in Castleford. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.
