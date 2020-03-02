Obituary: Janet Paulette Jackson

June 3, 1947—February 27, 2020

Janet Paulette Jackson, 72, took her final trip across Lily Grade on February 27th, 2020. Paulette was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 3, 1947 to JD and Pauline Brown. She was the oldest of five siblings. On January 23 1971, Paulette married Ray Jackson, together they raised three children of their own, Curtis Glen, Tina Marie, and Clinton Ray; and opened their arms and home to Tracy Hostettler.

The family made their home on a farm and ranch in Roseworth, Idaho. Paulette spent countless hours running the tractor and helping on the farm. There was nothing too big for Paulette to tackle—from farmwork to the thousands of meals prepared to keep their home going. Even when the well went low and there was no water, she never complained. This was a testament to her devotion to her family—she never weakened. She always found time to support the children and grandchildren’s extracurricular activities, even playing in the Mother-Daughter basketball game with Tina.

Paulette was an avid community member. She was a founding member of the Friends of Amanda. She and Ray were recipients of the Lifelong Membership Award of the 71 Livestock Association. She was a driving force with the Twin Falls County and the Buhl Highway District to add guard rails and paving through Lily Grade canyon.