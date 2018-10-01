February 8, 1948—September 30, 2018
BURLEY – Janet Irene Betts Bingham, a 70-year-old resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, at her home.
Janet was born Feb. 8, 1948, in Barre, Vermont, and was raised in Thetford Center, Vermont. She graduated from Thetford Academy, in Thetford, in 1966, where she was involved in all kind of sports and many dramatic productions. She attended the University of Vermont where she joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and then came west in June of 1968, to go to school at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. While there, she married Randy E Bingham of Burley, on Dec. 14, 1968, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. They continued their education and later returned to farm in Burley.
They purchased a farm and moved to Hazelton in 1971. While farming in Hazelton, she had and cared for her children and was active in the Church and the community. They moved back to Burley in 1990 and she resumed her education. Janet received a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Idaho State University in 1994. She continued her education while teaching and received a master’s degree in curriculum development from Lesley University in Boston, Massachusetts in 2004.
She taught at Valley Elementary School in Hazelton, Dworshak Elementary, Mountain View Elementary and Cassia High School, in Burley, for 20 years. She was one of five in the state of Idaho certified and highly qualified to teach all subjects K through 8, at the time.
Janet has given a life of service and love to her family, the community and the Church, where she served in many callings. She has five sons, one daughter and 15 grandchildren. She enjoyed her grandchildren, music, sewing, gardening, outdoors, reading, painting, and, teaching. In 2014, Janet served with her husband as humanitarian missionaries to the Philippines for LDS Charities and, while there, was diagnosed with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Betts and Claradella Snow Betts; a brother Albert Betts; and three grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Bingham; her children, Charles (Kathleen) Bingham of Boise, Boyd (Sherri) Bingham of El Paso, Texas, Donald (Shellie) Bingham of Rigby, Erik Bingham of Twin Falls, Jared (Shawna) Bingham of Burley, and Brandi Kirkpatrick also of Burley; her grandchildren; three brothers, David Betts of Natick, Massachusetts, Leon Betts of Stowe, Vermont, and Jared Betts of Thetford Center, Vermont; and one sister, Marty Betts of Thetford Center, Vermont.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Burley Stake Center, 2050 Normal Ave., with Bishop Darby Hawkes officiating. Burial will be in Gem Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th Street in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the service at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.