January 15, 1923 – September 2, 2018
Janet Burnham Small O’Crowley, age 95 of Weippe, Idaho died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 2, 2018. Janet was born January 15, 1923 in Richfield, Idaho to Jay Berry Burnham and Edith Castle Burnham of the Silver Creek area. Her father, Jay managed the Gem State Lumber Company yard in Richfield and was superintendent of the Kilpatrick Brothers’ sheep shearing plant at Picabo. Janet was the youngest of four children, and the only girl. The family lived in Declo, Albion and Burley before migrating to Southern California in 1929 just as the Great Depression began. Janet was enrolled in Los Angeles public schools and attended UCLA before leaving to take a war support job at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank. She was trained as an Aircraft Communicator with the Federal Aviation Administration. This training led her to Fairfield, Utah where she met and married Marvin Small, another Communicator. The couple worked and lived in Honolulu at Hickam Field and at Hilo until the end of World War II, then settling in Elko, Nevada where they raised their five children. In 1966 Janet moved to Fort Collins, Colorado with her 3 youngest children where she attended Colorado State University, earning a BS in psychology. After her divorce, she felt Idaho calling and relocated to her family’s home town of Picabo. There she met John O’Crowley, who operated the grain elevator for Picabo Supply Store. They were married a few months later. Janet and John built a home on the O’Crowley homestead, bringing it to a flourishing garden of greenery. That felicitous marriage ended when John was stricken with cancer in 1986. Janet then turned her full attention to the environmental problems confronting Southern Idaho. Organizations such as the Committee for Idaho’s High Desert, the Other Side of Time, the Solstice Earth Fair and Idaho Is Too Great to Bomb were among her endeavors and where her most cherished friendships were formed. Janet is survived by her five children, Gerry Small (Linda) of Yuma, AZ, Arthur Small (Sheri) of Murphy Hot Springs, ID, Helen Kettle of Kooskia, ID, Gretchen Small of Skwenta, AK and Willard Small of Lapwai, ID as well as 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Interment will be in the Picabo cemetery at a time yet to be determined. Janet wishes for her friends to celebrate again on the solstice.
