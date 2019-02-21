August 28, 1944—February 19, 2019
Janell K. (Serr) Martin, 74, Heyburn, fought hard but lost her battle with cancer on February 19, 2019.
She was born August 28, 1944, in Rupert and was the oldest child of Harry and Leah (Knopp) Serr of Paul. She graduated from Minico High School in 1962.
She married Dale Martin on November 4, 1967 in Omaha, NE while he was serving in the USAF.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Burley.
Her biggest pride and joy were her family. They will always remember her homemade salsa and the most amazing chocolate chip cookies ever.
She is survived by her husband of Heyburn, three daughters; DaNell Fischer (Craig) of Boise, Erika Wittman (Dan) of Burley and Stephanie Golder (Dave) of South Jordan as well as her seven grandchildren; Garret Van Etten, Mason & Madison Wittman, Wyatt Fischer, Leah, Dylan & Ava Golder, and one brother, Dallas Serr, of Paul.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Daryl Serr, of Paul.
A memorial service will be held at the Burley First Presbyterian Church on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. Urn placement will take place at a later date in the Paul Cemetery. Janell requested no flowers. The family would like to express their extreme gratitude to Harrison’s Hope, especially Kathryn. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.