Jan. 19, 1936-Aug. 2, 2019
MALTA – Doris Jane Howard Hall passed away August 2, 2019, at the age of 83 in her home surrounded by her loved ones in Declo, Idaho. Jane was a former longtime resident of Malta, Idaho.
Jane was born January 19, 1936, to James Parley Howard and Elizabeth Joyce Humphrey Howard in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family moved to Burley just before she was ready to go to school. She remained in Burley, graduating from Burley High School.
Jane met Rodney Hall at a stake dance and they fell in love. After their marriage and Rodney’s college graduation, they traveled to San Antonio, Texas, where Rodney fulfilled his duties as an Air Force ROTC officer. Their travels took them to Bermuda, where Kenneth Lee was born. A transfer took them to New York, where Rhonda Kay was born. Once Rodney was released from active duty at his request, they returned to Malta. Jane lived in Logan with the children for a year to finish her English teaching degree at Utah State University. She reunited with her husband in Malta and Sherry Ann was born.
Jane taught at Declo for a semester and then Burley High the second semester the first year as a permanent substitute teacher. She then got a teaching position at Raft River High School and later at Raft River Jr. High. She taught for 32 years, making a difference in the lives of students. When she retired, she helped Rodney with the farm, keeping the books, going places with Rodney and Mike, feeding the summer crew and whatever else needed to be done. When the farm was sold, she moved with Rodney to Declo into a new home they had built.
Family was number one in her book. She loved her children, grandchildren and greats unconditionally, teaching them how to see the good in others. She will be greatly missed.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, James and Joyce Howard; parents-in-law, Deward and Estella Hall; her siblings, Richard Howard, Margaret Hoopes, Alys McDermott, and Roberta Hiatt; in-law siblings, John Williams, Ann Hall and Seth Banner; nieces, Terry Adamson and Lila Howard; and nephew, Gary Hiatt.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 65 years, Rodney Hall of Declo; children, Kenneth (Judy) Hall of Jerome, Rhonda (David) Chatterly of Albion, and Sherry (Mike) Lewis of Declo; nephew, James Van Every of Pompano Beach, Florida; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
We will celebrate Jane’s life with a service held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Malta. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Valley Vu Cemetery.
Arrangement have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
