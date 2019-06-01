July 16, 1961—May 28, 2019
Jan Marie Kistler (Tate), 57, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home.
She was born on July 16, 1961 to Lawrence and Alice. She lived with her Grandma Myrtle, her beloved twin sister Jean and brothers Johnny and Larry until the early 1970s, when she worked with the Carnival for about 8 seasons, which allowed her to travel a lot, even up into Canada. She graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1979.
Jan spent many years working for the Idaho Coin Galleries, and loved the time she spent there.
Jan and her husband Jim had many adventures, her favorite times were those spent out on the water with the boat, fishing, or knee boarding and water skiing.
The time she spent in the South Hills with her husband and children were the most special to her, especially riding the 4-wheeler on the trails with her son at the wheel, and her daughter beside her. She also enjoyed exploring southern Idaho with her husband. She wrote constantly, you would always find random notebooks filled with poems and stray thoughts.
Above all else, Jan loved her family. She treasured her large family and all of her many cousins, nieces and nephews. Above all, her greatest pride and joy was her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father Lawrence, mother Alice, and sister, Loraine. She is survived by her husband Jim, her daughter Tiffany and through her, her grandchildren Mathea, Jeran, and Hazel, and her son Calvin (Becca) and through him her grandchildren Elexandria, Alexus, Solomon, and Kylee. Also her step-daughter Rhonda (Randy) Yadon and through her, her grandchildren Lukas and Brock. She is survived also by her sisters, MaryLou, Anita, Billie, Linda, and her twin sister, Jean, and her brothers, Richard, Larry, and Johnny, and dozens of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of the many people who loved her, and will keep her memory alive. She is at peace now.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at White Mortuary “Chapel by the Park.”
