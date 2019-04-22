August 23, 1943—April 19, 2019
James Delbert Schlund, “Big Jim” was born August 23, 1943 in Wendell, Idaho and passed peacefully at home April 19, 2019.
Jim grew up in Murtaugh, Idaho on the family farm where he graduated from Murtaugh High in 1961. He then attended and graduated from the Diesel Technology program at Idaho State University in 1962.
He married Carol Barlow on the April 2, 1965 in the Idaho Falls Temple. He worked at various jobs in Burley, Jerome and then in Twin Falls Idaho. He started working for the College of Southern Idaho in 1973 as a professor of the Auto and Diesel Mechanics program. He retired in 2008 after a successful career there serving students and the community for over 35 years.
Jim and Carol just celebrated 54 years of marriage where they were blessed with a daughter Kim (Tom) and two sons; Brett (Heather) and Jason (April). Added to their family was nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren
Come remember and celebrate his life at a viewing from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls. A viewing will also be held prior to the service from 9:30-10:45 a.m. and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Jerome Idaho Stake meeting house, 26 N. Tiger Drive in Jerome. Interment to follow that service at the Jerome Cemetery, Jerome Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.