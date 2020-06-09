Obituary: James Robert Shell

June 6, 1983 ~ June 4, 2020

James Robert Norman Shell was abruptly taken from us on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 37. His passing has brought great sorrow to hundreds. James comes from a family with four sets of twins. His twin brother Jon was part of his soul and his dearest friend and confidant. James loved and trusted in God. He believed in forgiveness, understanding, and trust. He was the owner of Shell Flooring. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but what James is most known for is his love for his family and friends. He craved the outdoors and grabbed every opportunity he could to take his children and his 18 nieces and nephews swimming, camping, to the movies, or just out for ice cream. James was a loyal and loving father, son, brother, nephew, grandson, and uncle. He wore his emotions on his sleeve and gave of his heart freely. When life gave James sorrow or turmoil, he fought heroically, with tenacity and courage, to bring back peace and balance. James worked passionately to help his family and friends in times of need, taking their hands, holding them, and sometimes picking up the load and carrying them. James Shell was a fierce friend. All who knew him will remember and cherish his smile and supportive arms around them. James biggest joy in life was his children. He was always in awe of them and loved spending time together. James will be missed beyond words.