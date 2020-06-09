Obituary: James Robert Shell

June 6, 1983 ~ June 4, 2020
James Robert Norman Shell was abruptly taken from us on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 37. His passing has brought great sorrow to hundreds. James comes from a family with four sets of twins. His twin brother Jon was part of his soul and his dearest friend and confidant. James loved and trusted in God. He believed in forgiveness, understanding, and trust. He was the owner of Shell Flooring. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, but what James is most known for is his love for his family and friends. He craved the outdoors and grabbed every opportunity he could to take his children and his 18 nieces and nephews swimming, camping, to the movies, or just out for ice cream. James was a loyal and loving father, son, brother, nephew, grandson, and uncle. He wore his emotions on his sleeve and gave of his heart freely. When life gave James sorrow or turmoil, he fought heroically, with tenacity and courage, to bring back peace and balance. James worked passionately to help his family and friends in times of need, taking their hands, holding them, and sometimes picking up the load and carrying them. James Shell was a fierce friend. All who knew him will remember and cherish his smile and supportive arms around them. James biggest joy in life was his children. He was always in awe of them and loved spending time together. James will be missed beyond words.
James is survived by his father, Robert Shell; mother, Jenny Lee Bostock; five brothers, Craig Shell, Jeff Shell, Jon Shell, Mitch Smith, and Mike Smith; sister, April Campbell Shell; and his beautiful children: Damon Jolley Shell, James Brendon Shell, Samantha Shell, and Temperance Shell. James is also survived by his fiancé, Ronni Dawn Nagel and their sweet little girl, Annabella Danielle Shell.
Please join us on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 6pm at Rock Creek Park where we will celebrate the life of this amazing man and the joy he has brought to our lives.
“If there be any truer measure of a man than by what he does, it must be by what he gives.” James Shell gave so much to so many in the short time that he was here. James Shell Lived and Loved hard. He was a Hero.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on James' memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
Service information
5:00PM
3900 North 2777 East
Twin Falls , Idaho 83301
