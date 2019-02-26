October 22, 1932—February 25, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Philip “Phil” Wade, while at his home in Twin Falls, ID, on February 25, 2019.
Phil is survived by his loving wife, Alice Marie (Harper); daughters Karen (Ed) Mack of Hailey, ID; Terri (Lynn) Hunter of Shoshone, ID; sons Robert (Cindy) Wade of Twin Falls, ID; Gregory (Connie) Wade of Oxnard, CA; as well as nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by brothers Keith Wade and Robert Wade.
Karen, Terri, Robert and Greg wish to honor their Dad at this time and express their gratitude for having had the sweetest and most supportive father imaginable.
Phil was born in Coos Bay, Oregon on October 22, 1932 to Arthur James and Florence Wilma (Hoagland) Wade. After graduating Marshfield High School in 1950, he attended the University of Oregon for two years before moving on to earn his degree in Electrical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena California in 1955. He was recruited directly out of CalTech by Hughes Aircraft Company to conduct radar systems research. Phil spent his entire 33-year career at Hughes, taking early retirement in 1988.
Phil and Alice were married July 14, 1957 in Inglewood, CA. They resided in Simi Valley, CA from 1966 until 1991 when they relocated to Twin Falls, ID to enjoy a long, happy retirement. Phil was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time at lakes and piers in California, and the wonderful rivers and streams of Southern Idaho. He was strong in his Christian faith after receiving the forgiveness of Jesus Christ in 1958 and was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Twin Falls.
A viewing will be held on Thursday February 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls First Baptist Church, 910 Shoshone St E. with funeral services to follow at noon. Interment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
