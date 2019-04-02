November 4, 1947—March 21, 2019
Jim was born in Wendell, Idaho November 4, 1947 to Dale and Clara Durfee. He attended school at Orchard Valley and Wendell. He married Brenda Harley on September 17, 1977. They farmed and owned a dairy southwest of Wendell that Jim enjoyed his time working on. He could run every piece of equipment. He loved the people that worked for them. If you couldn’t find him on a tractor you could find him joking around with his employees and the neighbors. They moved to Jerome in 1998. He enjoyed working in his garden and mowing his football field of a lawn. He also helped take care of his mother-in-law Barbra Harley Dudley whom he enjoyed spending time with. Shortly after moving to Jerome, Jim went to work for Gooding Green Chop where he loved driving truck with his beloved dog Tippy. He worked with Gooding Green Chop for several years, until he retired. He was very strong willed and always said what he thought but was very kind and loving.
He is survived by his wife Brenda, his brother Dewey (Ynes), his sister Ginger Cox and several nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by John, Ashley and Annika whom he loved and thought of as his kids. He is also survived by many family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Katherine and Kurma, his nephew Jared niece Julie and brother in laws Jack Cox and Mike Smith. The family would like to thank everyone at Serenity Transitional Care where he was loved and cared for by every employee and to Dr. Burgett for many years of care. No services are planned as Jim had wanted. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.