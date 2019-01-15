James Lyle Brady May 19, 1932—January 1, 2019
James Lyle Brady passed away at his home after a short illness on January 1, 2019. He was born on May 19, 1932 to James Fred Brady and Beth Worley Brady in Rupert Idaho. He joined the Military on August 16, 1949. During his career, he was stationed in many countries. He met the love of his life while stationed in Japan. He married Yuriko Haze on February 7, 1955. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, two brothers and one sister. He is survived by his children; Christine (Dan) Sullivan, Kathy (Steve) Wakeman, Tammy Koyle, and Sandra (Dan) Holmes. They had five grandchildren Melissa (Joe) Marsh, Megan (Jefferson) Bohan, Dylan (Niki) Koyle, Audrey Holmes, James Wakeman and three great grandchildren Willow Marsh, Astoria Hana Koyle and Bridger Koyle. He is also survived by his sister Mickey (Jim) Lowder.
During his 23 years in the military, dad served in the Korean War and two tours of duty in Vietnam where he received two Bronze Stars. Retired in 1972, he then began a new career as a boiler operator at Ore-Ida Foods until his retirement in 1992. The family would like to thank Harrison’s Hope Hospice in particular, his nurses Barbara and Kathy for their care and compassion. Per his wishes there will be no service at this time. The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring. Cremation services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
