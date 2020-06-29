Obituary: James Lay Bennett

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 5, 1929—June 26, 2020

MALTA – James Lay Bennett was born June 5, 1929, to Samuel and Solena Emmett Bennett in Holden, Utah, and passed this life on June 26, 2020. He was raised with nine other siblings: Virginia, Emmett, Albert, Mary, Ivan, Wilford, Jonathan, Joy and Joan.

He fulfilled a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1950-52 to Montana, the Dakotas and Wyoming. Shortly after his release, in 1953, he served his country during the Korean War. After his discharge, while working in Salt Lake City, Utah, he met the love of his life, Jeanette Barlow. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple by LeGrand Richards on April 22, 1955.

After being employed by General Motors Corporation in California for many years, the death of his father-in-law called him home to Malta, Idaho, where he took over the responsibilities and ownership of the Chevron Service Station for four decades. He established a love for the area and an appreciation for the people in Malta and the surrounding area.

James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jeanette; his parents; and eight of his nine siblings, leaving behind his baby sister, Joan.