Obituary: James Lawrence Kevan

September 21, 1947—February 21, 2020

James Kevan, 72, of Filer Idaho passed away February 21, 2020. He was born in Twin Falls on September 21, 1947 the son of James E. and Beverly Simon Kevan. Jim grew up on the farm in Fairfield and graduated from Camas County High School as valedictorian in 1965. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Idaho in May 1972.

Jim married Marilu in 1968 and they were blessed with two sons, James William Kevan of Rupert, ID and Jason Charles (Kristi) Kevan of Kennewick, WA. He married Rhonda in 1995 and welcomed two more children, Erick (Kari) Culver of Twin Falls & Valerie (Jessie) Blackwood of Caldwell. Jim was a loving grandfather to 10 and great grandfather of 9.

James was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rhonda, brother Samuel, and granddaughter Megan Kevan. He is survived by his sons & daughter, grandchildren Jordanne (Cody) Riddle, Kiana Kevan, Justin Kevan, Mikaela Kevan, Kaleb, Kaitlyn, & Elisa Culver, and Ember & Kemper Blackwood. Great grandchildren, Kameron, Kreighton, Kayden, Journee, Paxton, Kristian & Kaleb Riddle, Sofya Urbina & Zatrick Kevan, Brother, Oley (Meg) Kevan and sisters Mary (Jim) Kramer, Bev (Glenn)Shewmaker & Connie (Paul) Egbert. This is in addition to many cousins, nieces & nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Community Christian Church, 303 Grandview Dr., Twin Falls, ID. Please join us for fellowship as we remember Jim’s life and the many ways he influenced each of us.

