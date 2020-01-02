June 2, 1987 – December 26, 2019
James Raymond Olsen, 32, of Idaho’s Mammoth Cave, died on Dec. 26, 2019, at his home in Shoshone, Idaho. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on June 2, 1987 to parents, Richard Arthur Olsen and Sandra Marie Olsen, and grew up in Shoshone, Idaho.
Early in life, James developed a deep love for hunting, fishing, and the outdoors with his father and brothers. Whether it was crane hunting, catching sturgeon on the Columbia River, or walking the Oregon coast, he always loved a good adventure. As a 2005 graduate of the Shoshone High School, James went on to spend time in Alaska as a diver before becoming a professional tour guide at Idaho’s Mammoth Cave. As a friendly, familiar face, people from far and wide enjoyed visiting with him as they explored the cave and museums. He also loved a wide variety of sports and was a huge fan of the Oakland Raiders, the Denver Broncos, and the Boise State Broncos.
James was a kind, thoughtful, and loving soul that would do anything for his family and friends and expected nothing in return. He was widely known for calling or messaging people out of the blue to check up on them and let them know he loved them. These expressions of love were never lost or wasted with those that knew him, and that love will remain forever as it recirculates from person to person. Everyone that knew him will forever be thankful and grateful to have had him in their lives.
Although James had no children of his own, he was an exceptional uncle to his nieces and nephews, and they all looked up to him with love in their eyes. Whether it was hugs, words of encouragement, teasing, or paying customers to buy their rocks from their pretend “rock store” at the cave, James doted on them all as if they were his own.
James was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although he was not active in the church, he held a strong belief in Jesus Christ and his Father in Heaven and had a powerful testimony which he often shared with those close to him.
James was preceded in death by his father, Richard Arthur Olsen, by three months. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Marie (Olsen) Davidson; grandmother, Marjorie Lucile Jones; his 11 siblings, Stephen R. Olsen, Jason C. Olsen, Debra L. Murray (Troy), Joshua D. Ghan (Claire), Rachel A. Olsen, Cheri A. Hogue (Josh), Sarah L. Olsen, Rebecca L. Olsen, Paul W. Olsen, Katie A. Olsen Furrer (Josiah), and Peter A. Olsen; 17 nieces and nephews, Hannah Evans (Walker), Justin Lovato (Victoria), Savanah Dudley, Kandice Gibson (Alex), Nichole Dudley, Kaleb Mitchell, Mikayla Olsen, Zachariah Halverson, Shaylynn Mitchell, Sadie Olsen-Wood, Jacob Ghan, William Mitchell, Emily Ghan, Gabriel Ghan, Michael Olsen, Weston Furrer, and Adonis Golianis; and four great-grand nieces and nephews, Sophia Dudley, Journey Truscott, Jaden Ghan, Chance Lehigh, and Mia Rose.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Shoshone Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a viewing beginning at Noon, 505 N Greenwood St, Shoshone, Idaho. Graveside dedication will conclude at the Shoshone Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on James’ memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.
