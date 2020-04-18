Obituary: James “Jim” Wheeler

Jim was an avid fan of the Castleford Wolves. He was involved in the project to add lights to the football field and felt it was the best thing the community ever did for the school. He ran the scoreboard for basketball games for many years and coached powderpuff football during his girls’ high school years. He would joke the girls were rougher and tougher than the boys. He was highly honored to serve as grand marshal of the homecoming parade a few years ago. For many years, Jim and Virginia attended every Boise State home football game and he was often seen wearing his Boise State Broncos cap (to annoy his Vandal friends). In recent years, Jim became a Jerome High School wrestling fan to support his great-grandson, Zeke. He often talked about the wrestling boys like they were family.