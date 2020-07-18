Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Sullivan

August 17, 1931—July 10, 2020
HAGERMAN – James “Jim” Sullivan, an 88 year-old resident of Hagerman and formerly of Paul and Pocatello, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, after a short stay at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
Jim was born on August 17, 1931, in Acequia, Idaho, to George A. and Burton Bliss (Gentry) Sullivan. He attended school in Acequia and also received an associate’s degree from Idaho State College in Pocatello, Idaho.
After completing college, he returned to Acequia and started farming. First he rented farm land and later purchased land west of Paul, Idaho. During the summer months he would have his nephews, Kenny, Troy, Todd, and Scott help him with the farming. Jim started having issues with his blood pressure in 1981 and decided he would have to stop farming. He rented out the farm for a few years and then decided to sell it.
Jim was a bachelor until September 16, 1995, when he married Margaret Irene (Wall) Sherbenou. He also gained three stepchildren and five grandchildren from this marriage.
Jim was a very fun, loving person and especially enjoyed having a beer with family and friends while sharing memories or just enjoying the weather. His family was very important to him and he wanted to make sure they always stayed close. Jim and Ray Gentry made sure that as many family as possible could get together at least every three years for the Gentry Family Reunion. He and Margaret also enjoyed wintering in the foothills of Yuma, Arizona, and had many friends and great memories of this time.
Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret; stepchildren, John (Glenda) Sherbenou, Phillip (Becky) Sherbenou, Karen (Curtis) Jackson; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, John L. (Ann) Sullivan, and Richard (Jacque) Sullivan; his sister, Cecelia McCain; and sister-in-law, Margaret Sullivan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Paul L. (Sheila) Sullivan, George B. (Rita) Sullivan, Robert “Bob” Sullivan; and infant twin brother, Gerald Sullivan; his sisters, Flora (Benny) Bennyhoff, Margaret T. Sullivan, and Mary B. (Aldo) Dallolio.
A graveside service will be held at noon, Wednesday, July 22, at the Rupert Cemetery, 450 N. Meridian, Rupert, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the graveside service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim’s memory to a favorite charity of your choosing.
Due to the ongoing risks of the COVID-19 virus, we ask that those attending wear a mask and practice social distancing.
