Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Sullivan

August 17, 1931—July 10, 2020

HAGERMAN – James “Jim” Sullivan, an 88 year-old resident of Hagerman and formerly of Paul and Pocatello, passed away peacefully Friday, July 10, 2020, after a short stay at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Jim was born on August 17, 1931, in Acequia, Idaho, to George A. and Burton Bliss (Gentry) Sullivan. He attended school in Acequia and also received an associate’s degree from Idaho State College in Pocatello, Idaho.

After completing college, he returned to Acequia and started farming. First he rented farm land and later purchased land west of Paul, Idaho. During the summer months he would have his nephews, Kenny, Troy, Todd, and Scott help him with the farming. Jim started having issues with his blood pressure in 1981 and decided he would have to stop farming. He rented out the farm for a few years and then decided to sell it.

Jim was a bachelor until September 16, 1995, when he married Margaret Irene (Wall) Sherbenou. He also gained three stepchildren and five grandchildren from this marriage.