August 22, 1945—October 19, 2018
James (Jim) Joseph Zelenka, 73, passed away on October 19, 2018 in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was born on August 22, 1945 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to James F. and Margery Zelenka.
After graduating from Rock Springs High School, Jim attended BYU and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the British Mission.
He married Karen Poulsen on June 6th, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple. Jim and Karen lived in Wyoming for over 40 years, and Jim spent his professional career in sales. They relocated to the Twin Falls area in 2012. Jim was very outgoing and loved to talk with people. He also loved fishing and BYU Cougar football.
Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years; his twin sister, Janice (Ray) Overy; three children: Shauna (Doug) Wickham, Jim (Shawnee) Zelenka, Sherry (Nathan) Hughes; and twelve grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Brian Zelenka.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 AM Friday, October 26, 2018 at the 17th Ward Chapel, 2680 Elizabeth Blvd, Twin Falls with Bishop Scott Rasmussen conducting. Burial will follow at Twin Falls Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Friday morning from 9:30 until 10:45 am at the church. Services are under the direction of Reynolds Funeral Chapel of Twin Falls.
Condolences may be left at reynoldschapel.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.