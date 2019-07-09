March 1, 1941—June 16, 2019
James (Jim) John McKay joined his wife, Bonnie Jo McKay, and his grandson, Cory K Chow, in heaven on June 16, 2019.
He was born March 1, 1941 in San Francisco, CA. Soon after, he was adopted and raised by his loving parents, James and Doris McKay. He and his little sister, Laurie, grew up in Redwood City, CA during World War II with chickens in their yard, blackout curtains, and food rationing. However, this turbulent time did not deter his curiosity. Jim frequently built forts and carts with his childhood friends in the empty lots around his home. Later, he became involved in 4H, raising black Angus steers, and competed on the water polo team in high school.
In 1959, Jim graduated from Sequoia High School before obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Engineering from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. He later earned his Master in Business Administration. His first and longest career was working as an engineer at Allis-Chalmers in Oxnard, CA.
Jim finally escaped California and moved to Filer, Idaho in 1991 to be closer with his family. While living in Filer, he started his own farming business, fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a farmer. He was also an active member of his local community. For instance, he served two terms as the Exalter Ruler for the local Elks Lodge and assisted with the construction of the Calvary Chapel building in Buhl.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents (James and Doris McKay), wife (Bonnie Jo McKay), son-in-law (Terry Smith), and grandson (Cory K Chow). He is survived by his wife (Elizabeth McKay), his sister (Laurie Bauman) and brother-in-law (Lou Bauman), his nieces and nephews (David, Andrew, Terese, Bridget, and Gretchen), his children (Cori, Michael, Kelli, Patti, Kimberli, Jami, Jini, Jeani, Peter, Kati, and Jodi), his 21 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren.
Celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
