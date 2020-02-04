February 20, 1939—February 1, 2020
James (Jim) Glenn passed Feb. 1, 2020. He was born Feb. 20, 1939 in Caldwell, Idaho. He was adopted and raised by Wendell and Ethel Glenn in Kimberly Idaho.
Jim join the Marine Corps after high school and was honorably discharged in 1962. In 1964 he married Norma Mohr and they adopted a daughter, Heather Dawn and had a son, Jeffrey Lane. They were later divorced. In 1974 he married Jan Engleking and moved to Montana and adopted her son Larry and had a daughter, Amber. They were later divorced, and he settled in Twin Falls.
He worked at Lamb Weston from the mid 1990’s until his retirement. He kept busy during his retirement, he enjoyed rock hunting, cutting and polishing the stones he found. He enjoyed gardening until he could no longer do it and had taken a master gardener class to help him in growing his gladiolus. He took a silversmithing class and had begun to create his own jewelry which he sold, along with the cut stones at various farmers markets and rock and gem shows.
Jim was a beloved member of Magic Valley Gem Club as well as the various farmer’s markets and will be missed by all who had the pleasure to know him. All who knew him found him to be warm, funny, kind and loving.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Edward Sparks, sisters Betty Holmquist, and Linda Black.
He is survived by his children; Heather Willis, Jeff Glenn, Amber Lynch and Larry Glenn along with six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Rosenau Funeral Home 2826 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls.
