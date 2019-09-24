November 11, 1931—August 2, 2019
James “Jim” F King, Jr., 87, died Aug. 2, 2019 at his home with his wife and family by his side.
Jim was born Nov. 11, 1931 at Fort Banks Army Hospital in Winthrop, Mass. Jim was the son of Sgt. James F. King (Army) and Eileen N. (Poloski) King.
Jim grew up on Munjoy Hill in Portland, Maine, and was a Life Scout in the Boy Scouts and a member of the Portland Boy’s Club.
Jim graduated from Portland High School (class of 1949) and was manager of the high school cross country team where he got his brother Bill to join.
Jim joined the U.S. Airforce in 1949 where he served for 21 years retiring July 1, 1970 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Jim met his wife—Arla J. Martin while stationed in Mountain Home, Idaho. They married in January of 1959. Jim and Arla were married 60 years.
Jim and Arla have five children: Glenda C. King, Toni A. Thompson, Jon L. King, Mary A. Smith, and James R. King.
Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years Arla, sons- John King of Fresno, California, and James (Allana) King of Bliss; daughters-Glenda King of Bliss, Toni Thompson of Bliss, and Mary Ann (Mitch) Smith of Bliss; grandchildren- Rita(Tony) Ramirez, Aliesha Allred, Kara(Jesse) Brown, Desiree(Kevin) Hayman, Quintin Miller, Ryan Smith, Dillon(Kayce) King, and Ethan King; great grandchildren-Destiny(Jose), Adara, Xandre, Morgan, Kaiden, Jordan, Trystan, Lilli, Angus, Payton, Laleia, Aspen, and Kayson; great-great-granddaughter- Novalee; and brother-William(Wendy)of Standish, Maine.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers—Vinnie and Dick King; two sisters—Frances and Sandra Anne; his grandson – Weston; granddaughter – Andrea; and son-in-law—Jeff Thompson.
The family would like to thank Mindy for her kindness and especially for her loving care of Jim as his nurse at the end of his battle. They also wish to thank the doctors and nurses at St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Twin Falls.
A memorial service with Military Honors from the Mountain Home Air Force Base Honors Team, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at the Hagerman Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a cancer treatment charity of your choice.
Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.
