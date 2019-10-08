{{featured_button_text}}
Obituary: James J. Huett
May 2, 1935—October 7, 2019

James Joseph Huett, 84, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Appleton. He was born in Brighton, CO; on May 2, 1935, son of the late John and Bertha Huett. James Married Alice Jean Schmidt on May 6, 1962. Jean preceded him in death on Sept. 21, 1997.

James lived in Twin Falls, ID; for 46 years. He moved to Appleton in July 2019 to live closer to his son Bruce due to his declining health. James loved horses, and was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.

James is survived by his three sons: James (Ann) Huett, Thomas Huett, and Bruce (Amy) Huett; 13 grandchildren: Nicole, Melissa Bradley, Matt, Adam, Rachel, Erica, Mariah, Joshua, Alexander, Kyler Nichols, Victoria, Connor, and Rigley Smith; one brother, Richard (Joyce) Huett; and two sisters: Helen and Margie (Dallas) Schneider. He was further preceded in death by his son, Matthew.

No public services will be held.

