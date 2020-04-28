Obituary: James Glenn Page

January 14, 1930 - March 28, 2020
James Glenn Page affectionately known as “Jimmie”, passed away in his home of natural causes on March 28th, 2020 nearly two weeks after his wife Verna passed away. They both so desired to leave this earth at approximately the same time, and Heavenly Father blessed them to have the desire of their hearts. He was surrounded by loving family members at his passing.
Jim was born on January 14, 1930 as the eighth and youngest child to Beatrice (Davis) Page and Joseph Hyrum Page in Dayton, Franklin Idaho. His father passed away at the age of three years old. The family subsequently moved from Dayton and to Oakley, Idaho and lived on a farm in the Basin. He had one older sister and six older brothers. Aunt Vera Richman (Uncle Elmo), Deceased from Burley, Idaho. Wilton Page (Roma), Deceased from Tucson, Arizona. Frank Page (Reba), Deceased from Burley, Idaho. Ross Page (Aunt Elaine), Deceased from Tucson, Arizona. Leo Page (Nelda), Deceased from Tucson, Arizona. Ivan Page, Deceased from Oakley, Idaho. Lynn Page (Doreen), Deceased from Boise, Idaho.
Jimmie was raised in Oakley, Idaho where he attended and graduated from high school. He married his high school sweetheart, Verna Emery in Elko, Nevada a year later. They eventually had seven children with many grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and a few great great grandchildren.
His Children and grandchildren:-Glen (Jane)-(Nine Children)-Eric, Bill, Stephanie, Todd, Jason, Amy, Kaylee, Jessica, Jordan; Gary (Deceased); Kelly (Ann)-(Four Children)-Mike, Jill, Stacey, Don.; Dallas (Jodie)-(Four Children)-Austin, Jacquie, James, Bradley.; Brock (Randee)-Greg, Scottee, Montana, Kenzee.; Vicki (Donny)-Amberlie, Trevor, Shane, Chelsye. - Rick
They initially lived with Jimmie's mother for several years in her motel in Burley, Idaho and subsequently they moved to Filer, Idaho where they lived for seventeen years. He worked as a millrite and a farmer during this time. Subsequently he and his family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where he worked selling hairpieces and subsequently created a successful construction company. They lived in Scottsdale for about twenty years. They then moved to Ashland, Oregon for a period of time and then back to Burley for the remaining twenty four years.
Jimmie was always active serving his church callings with great faith. He served in several bishoprics being the bishop for the Filer Ward for twelve years. He was very faithful attending the temple especially the one in Twin Falls. His wife developed dementia in her later years and he was very faithful taking care of her during the later years of her life. Jimmie and Verna were two of the most faithful and active fans for all of Oakley High School Sports. Jimmie was an excellent ballplayer when he attended Oakley High School during the 1940's. He and Verna missed very few games especially during the last twenty four years they lived here in the valley. They will be sorely missed at the ball games in the years to come.
Jimmie and Verna were loved by all that knew them. In the near future we love you look forward to the days when we will all be reunited once again as friends and family in the near future.
A private family graveside will take place at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Oakley Cemetery, Oakley Idaho.
