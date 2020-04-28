Obituary: James Glenn Page

They initially lived with Jimmie's mother for several years in her motel in Burley, Idaho and subsequently they moved to Filer, Idaho where they lived for seventeen years. He worked as a millrite and a farmer during this time. Subsequently he and his family moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where he worked selling hairpieces and subsequently created a successful construction company. They lived in Scottsdale for about twenty years. They then moved to Ashland, Oregon for a period of time and then back to Burley for the remaining twenty four years.

Jimmie was always active serving his church callings with great faith. He served in several bishoprics being the bishop for the Filer Ward for twelve years. He was very faithful attending the temple especially the one in Twin Falls. His wife developed dementia in her later years and he was very faithful taking care of her during the later years of her life. Jimmie and Verna were two of the most faithful and active fans for all of Oakley High School Sports. Jimmie was an excellent ballplayer when he attended Oakley High School during the 1940's. He and Verna missed very few games especially during the last twenty four years they lived here in the valley. They will be sorely missed at the ball games in the years to come.