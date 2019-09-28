August 10, 1933—September 21, 2019
James Fredrick Bach, age 86, of Hagerman, Idaho passed away at his home on Sept. 21, 2019 from congestive heart failure and COPD. James was born Aug. 10, 1933 to Paul and Elna Bach in Oakley, Idaho and joined his sisters Barbara and Mary. He is a member of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. James was known by many names to his family and friends – Papa, Dad, James, Jim, and Fred. Growing up, his family moved several times over the years and he attended many different schools starting in View where his father was the principal at the time. Then they moved to Burley to California to Oakley and then Hagerman where he graduated with the class of 1951. He married Donna Steele and they moved to Los Angeles, California and lived for 13 years. Jim became a journeyman carpenter before moving his family back to Idaho in 1964. He continued his craft for the rest of his life even starting his own business, Jim Bach Construction in the late 70’s. He and Donna were divorced and Jim moved to Clear Lake, California to do a large custom construction project for his sister Barbara and her husband. 22 months later, he moved back to Idaho and worked on the Wayyakin project in Ketchum. Another job opportunity came open and he moved to Medford, Oregon. He married and bought a home in LaPine. He was divorced again and in just a few years, Idaho called him back home for good. During Jim’s life, he spent lots of time in the outdoors. He loved to camp, fish and hunt and shared every opportunity of doing that with his children. The family spent weekends in the summers and sometimes weeks, boating and fishing at Anderson Ranch Dam. His son Mark took him on several rafting trips including Hell’s Canyon as well as successful elk hunts over the years.
James was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Elna; his sister Barbara; sister Mary; infant son, Eric; and son Paul. He is survived by his son Mark (Sandra) Bach of Buhl; daughter Melinda McKee (John Schrock) of Twin Falls; daughter Michelle Winn (Colin Junkins) of Spokane, Washington; and son Derek (Celene) Bach of Goodyear, Arizona; and 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild, and many nieces and nephews that love him as Uncle Fred.
The family viewing will be at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Church of Latter-day Saints, in Hagerman. A luncheon will be served after the service and then interment will be at the Oakley Cemetery at 4 p.m.
The family would like to thank our Alliance angels, Connie and Mishell, for helping to take such good care of our dad. We suggest that, in lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Shih Tzu Safe Haven in Kimberly. They accepted dad’s babies with open arms and we know he is grateful that they are in such a loving home.
