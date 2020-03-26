Obituary: James Floyd Jolley

Jim is survived by five of his six children; James P. (Lorraine) Jolley of Twin Falls, Idaho, John W. (Liz) Jolley of Astoria, Oregon, Linelle Jolley of Pocatello, Rebecca J. Jolley of Spokane, Washington, and Sara L. (Eddie) Christensen also of Pocatello, 23 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren with two more on the way. Jim is also survived by his brother William B. (Carolyn) Jolley of Columbus, Ohio, and seven sisters Ethel (William) Borders, Florene Aldrich, and Elva Bybee all of Las Vegas, Nevada, Patricia O’Dell of Yuma, Arizona, Marilyn (Lloyd) Hoffer of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Julia (Terry) England of Chubbuck, and Linda (James) Osborne of Maple Valley, Washington. He is also survived by one sister in law Suzanne Burt of Tulsa Oklahoma, many cousins, countless nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.

Due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, we will be holding a very small and private graveside service for his five surviving children and their respective spouses on March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Jim is being interred in the family plot at the Rupert Cemetery located at 450 N. Meridian in Rupert, Idaho. We lovingly and respectfully invite all family and friends to pay your respects to this amazing and loving man at your discretion and convenience any time following this private service. We also lovingly ask that you consider your own personal health risks in doing so, and that the federal guidelines currently set in place to slow the spread of this illness be followed so that no more than 10 people be gathered at any time near the gravesite. We appreciate your condolences, love and respect for him and want you all to remain healthy and happy throughout these unprecedented times. We lovingly ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charitable foundation such as The American Heart Association, The American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choosing that is close to your heart.