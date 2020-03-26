Obituary: James Floyd Jolley

April 4, 1938—March 19, 2020
James Floyd Jolley, 81, of Pocatello (formerly of Rupert), died peacefully of natural causes on March 19, 2020 at Portnuef Medical Center.
Jim, as he was known by everyone who knew him, was born April 4, 1938 in Rupert, Idaho. He was the sixth of eleven children, and oldest son of Floyd Alfred and Julia Madge Jolley. Jim’s family spent time living in both Idaho and Nevada when he was small, with most of his youth being spent in Pocatello. Jim had many stories of his childhood that he loved to share, and often had his listeners captivated and laughing. He graduated in 1957 from Pocatello High School where he had been a part of the ROTC program and enlisted in the U.S. Army straight out of high school. He was an exemplary soldier and served a short time in Korea after the war. He served his country faithfully from 1957 to 1961 when he was honorably discharged.
Jim met the love of his life, Helen Ossie Burt, in 1959 on a blind date set up by his younger brother. Jim proposed on New Years Eve that same year and they were married March 10, 1961 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They then moved to Rupert, Idaho where they started their family. Shortly after the birth of their twin boys, Jim and Helen returned to Pocatello to raise their family. As time passed four daughters came and the family was complete. Jim and Helen spent most of their married life in Idaho, but also spent time living in Rainer, Oregon and Everett, Washington. 27 years ago, they returned from Washington to Rupert where they had planned to retire. Shortly after Helen passed, Jim moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where he spent the last few years, returning to Pocatello just one year ago.
Jim was a master finish carpenter and worked many jobs in this field. He spent many years as the owner and operator of Jolley Construction, and then moved to Everett, Washington where he went to work for the Howard S. Wright Construction Company where his contributions to the company helped to create and change the skyline of Seattle to what it is today. He had wanted to be a carpenter all of his life, and he was indeed a master at his craft, from very small jewelry boxes, to the skyscrapers of Seattle. He loved his work and retired from it in 1991.
Jim was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served faithfully in many positions and callings including elders quorum presidencies, young men presidencies, Sunday school presidencies, and bishoprics. However his favorite callings always included his ministering to others and family history. Jim was an avid genealogist and loved spending time in the churches family history center researching his ancestors. In the last few years he spent countless hours doing name extractions from parish and other records, and assisting, teaching, and encouraging others to do the same.
Jim’s hobbies included woodworking, fishing, hunting, archery, Dutch oven cooking, church work, and genealogy. Jim had a large family and he enjoyed the family reunions and any opportunity that came to spend time with his family. His brother and sisters meant the world to him! He told many stories of his wonderful memories of his parents and siblings. He came from a very loving family and his huge capacity to love his children the same way, spilled over from his children to many of his children’s friends. His love was unconditional, and he taught many valuable lessons.
Jim is survived by five of his six children; James P. (Lorraine) Jolley of Twin Falls, Idaho, John W. (Liz) Jolley of Astoria, Oregon, Linelle Jolley of Pocatello, Rebecca J. Jolley of Spokane, Washington, and Sara L. (Eddie) Christensen also of Pocatello, 23 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren with two more on the way. Jim is also survived by his brother William B. (Carolyn) Jolley of Columbus, Ohio, and seven sisters Ethel (William) Borders, Florene Aldrich, and Elva Bybee all of Las Vegas, Nevada, Patricia O’Dell of Yuma, Arizona, Marilyn (Lloyd) Hoffer of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Julia (Terry) England of Chubbuck, and Linda (James) Osborne of Maple Valley, Washington. He is also survived by one sister in law Suzanne Burt of Tulsa Oklahoma, many cousins, countless nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his eternal companion Helen Ossie Burt Jolley, his parents Floyd Alfred and Julia Madge Jolley, two sisters Joyce (Clem) Kynaston and LaDonna (Dee) Holmes, one daughter Mary Ellen Jolley, one granddaughter AnnaLaura Christensen, one great granddaughter Aliea Jane Wardle, and many other loved ones and friends.
Due to the worldwide outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, we will be holding a very small and private graveside service for his five surviving children and their respective spouses on March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. Jim is being interred in the family plot at the Rupert Cemetery located at 450 N. Meridian in Rupert, Idaho. We lovingly and respectfully invite all family and friends to pay your respects to this amazing and loving man at your discretion and convenience any time following this private service. We also lovingly ask that you consider your own personal health risks in doing so, and that the federal guidelines currently set in place to slow the spread of this illness be followed so that no more than 10 people be gathered at any time near the gravesite. We appreciate your condolences, love and respect for him and want you all to remain healthy and happy throughout these unprecedented times. We lovingly ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to a charitable foundation such as The American Heart Association, The American Diabetes Association, or a charity of your choosing that is close to your heart.
As a family we would like to thank the doctors and staff of the ICU and med/surge floors of Portnuef Medical Center that assisted in his final care, and the many doctors of the VA, his nephrologist, cardiologist, and general care doctors who have cared for him over the last year. Your care, concern for him, and compassion toward him is greatly appreciated. We would also like to thank the amazing directors and staff at Hansen’s Mortuary in Rupert, Idaho for their loving care in the planning of and carrying out of the services during such difficult and unprecedented times. Your compassion and assistance to our family has been truly outstanding.
Jim, your physical presence and huge capacity to love is already greatly missed in all of our lives! We your posterity will always do our best to live our lives as you taught us. Your examples of faith, courage, and true Christlike unconditional love taught to us by you and Mom will always be with each and every one of us. You both taught us what it means to truly love someone unconditionally, that every life is precious and worthy of love, and that we all have something unique to us to contribute to this life.
Until we all meet again on the other side of the veil, we “love you mostest”!
Private family graveside services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Rupert Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.
