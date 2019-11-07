January 15, 1938—November 8, 2019
James Everett Miller of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at his home Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was 81 years old.
‘Ev’, as he was known to his family and friends, was born Jan. 15, 1938 in Brigham City, Utah to James and Edna Miller. He was also a “Great” older brother to Richard ‘Rick’ Miller.
He was a Tech Sargent in the National Guard and a competitive sharpshooter where he won many top awards. He also spent many years working in Jackpot, Nevada, where his job titles ranged from Blackjack Dealer to Pit Boss. Ev was father to Chad Everett Miller and Todd James Miller, grandfather to Jacoby James Miller and Shaedyn Rae Miller. He had also just celebrated the birth of his first great granddaughter.
You have free articles remaining.
His wife of 37 years, Rosalba ‘Rosie’ neè Booth, passed away in 2001. In 2006 Ev married Linda Keck. Ev is survived by his aforementioned brother, children and grandchildren as well as his wife Linda Keck-Miller and his stepdaughters; Midge (Mark) Gamble of Emmett, Idaho, Tami Key and Tiffany (Cameron) Adams of Nampa, Idaho, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ev was known for his wry sense of humor, his willingness to help others, his gentle demeanor, and his devotion to his family.
Per his wishes, there will not be any memorial services. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.