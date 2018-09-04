Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Obituary: James Edward Wray

April 12, 1937 – September 2, 2018

James Edward Wray of Buhl, died September 2, 2018 at his home in Buhl surrounded by family.

He was born April 12, 1937 in Buhl, Idaho, the son of D.S. and Naomi Wray. After graduating from Buhl High School in 1955 he married Golda Casebeer in 1956. They made there home in Buhl to farm and raise their family. He made many friends in the area and was always willing to help anyone that needed a hand.

Survivors include his daughter, Connie McDannald and son, Brad Wray; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and his siblings Jo, Bobbie, Jerry and John. He was preceded in death by his wife Golda and his parents.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 7, 2018 at the West End Cemetery in Buhl. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel of Buhl, Idaho.

