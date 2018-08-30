January 7, 1950—August 26, 2018
James Edward Sisson (Jim AKA PaPa) passed away at his home August 26, 2018 after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Jim was born on January 7th, 1950 in Burley, Idaho to Alice Richardson Sisson and Lyle Sisson. He was raised in Twin Falls and finally in Magna, Utah where he met and married Priscilla Herman. Their daughter J’aime was born in St. George, Utah while Jim was attending college. Wanting to be back in Idaho where the “huntin’ and fishin’ is the best” they moved the family to Idaho where their son Jake was born. Jim was so proud of his children! He was a wonderful husband, an outstanding father and an awesome PaPa.
Jim loved hunting and fishing and sharing it with his family and friends. His grand kids, from a very young age, girls included, could pick up a discarded shotgun shell and tell you what kind it was. All the grand kids learned a life skill, sorting, while using shotgun shell empties. All the grand kids were PaPa’s reloading helpers and the girls were especially good at “un-priming” as they called it.
Jim’s favorite times were when he was with his kids and grand kids making memories. Jim was famous in our family for saying, “Go make memories with your kids, ‘cause in the end, that’s all we have, memories!”
Jim’s careers took many paths from sporting goods to construction. His last position was with Clayville Insulation where he gained a wonderful friendship with his “Boss”, Chris.
Jim knew his Lord and Savior well and was not shy in telling you he “knew where he was going”. We are so sad to see him gone but celebrate his arrival in Heaven to be with Jesus!
Loved ones that cleared that path for Jim are his father, Lyle Sisson; Mother, Alice Richardson Sisson and brother, Rex (Bud) Roark.
Loved ones who will miss Jim until we meet again in Heaven are his wife of 50 years, Priscilla; daughter, J’aime Hainline (Bobby; son, Jake (Michelle) and his much treasured grand children, Bethany Sisson, Keith Sisson, Annaliese Sisson and Hunter Sisson. We love you and miss you, PaPa!
Jim is also survived by his sister, Eva (Mickie) Ferlaak, her husband, John and brother Gene Sisson.
A family scattering of his ashes will be held at a later date.
We want to thank Dr. Manning and all the nurses who cared for Jim at MSTI in Twin Falls and a special thank you to the Buhl QRU and the firemen who tried so hard for Jim.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jim’s name to his favorite charity, St. Jude’s.
2 Timothy 4:7—“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
